Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $218.18, but opened at $246.95. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $256.39, with a volume of 928,469 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This represents a 13.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,471,104. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.92, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

