HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

