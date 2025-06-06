Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

