Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 10,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

