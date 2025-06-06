Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 67,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 122,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Hannan Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

About Hannan Metals

(Get Free Report)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.