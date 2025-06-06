HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for OLMA Q2 Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

