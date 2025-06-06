HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

ATYR stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Atyr PHARMA has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $476.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 147,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

