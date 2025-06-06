Head to Head Analysis: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Le@p Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -72.39% -11.28% -3.62% Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Le@p Technology has a beta of -6.55, indicating that its share price is 755% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.28 billion 5.18 -$6.80 billion N/A N/A Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vonovia and Le@p Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Le@p Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vonovia and Le@p Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50 Le@p Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Le@p Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Le@p Technology is more favorable than Vonovia.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Le@p Technology

(Get Free Report)

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.