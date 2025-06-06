Head-To-Head Comparison: Life360 (LIF) & Its Peers

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Life360 to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Life360 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Life360 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 1 3.13 Life360 Competitors 929 4864 6401 177 2.47

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.59%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Life360’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 722.67 Life360 Competitors $5.55 billion $11.45 million -28.40

This table compares Life360 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Life360’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Summary

Life360 beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.