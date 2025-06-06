Head-To-Head Contrast: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) & CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 203.18%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than CannTrust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.63) -6.24 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CannTrust beats Tyra Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CannTrust

(Get Free Report)

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

