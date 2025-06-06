Head to Head Review: Grail (GRAL) & Its Competitors

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grail to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grail and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grail Competitors 368 1441 2419 42 2.50

Grail currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.23%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 1,344.82%. Given Grail’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grail has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grail and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Grail Competitors -3,479.68% -975.07% -26.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grail and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $130.71 million N/A -0.65 Grail Competitors $1.05 billion -$110.55 million -5.67

Grail’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grail. Grail is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grail rivals beat Grail on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

