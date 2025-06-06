Head to Head Review: Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $26.59 0.55 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.38 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.27

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Wall Motor. Great Wall Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Wall Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Wall Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Great Wall Motor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides investment and financing, logistics and goods transportation, buildings rental, after-sales, customer sales, technical development and consulting, technical, and finance leasing services; consulting services on automotive research and development; and operates investment platform. In addition, the company repairs automobiles; transports general goods; researches, develops, and manufactures auto moulds; researches and develops unmanned vehicles; researches and manufactures motorcycles and related parts; and automotive technology research and development, and technical consultancy services, as well as processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; research and test development of engineering technology; international trading activities; scrap car recycling and dismantling activities; and provision of insurance brokering, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

