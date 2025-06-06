Head to Head Survey: CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) & Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock 1 13 6 1 2.33 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.87%. Given CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Textmunication Holdgings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.71 billion 23.93 N/A N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.