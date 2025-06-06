Head to Head Survey: Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nvni Group and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A NetEase 28.17% 22.12% 15.73%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nvni Group and NetEase”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group $193.28 million 0.17 -$51.02 million N/A N/A NetEase $107.27 billion 0.76 $4.14 billion $6.95 18.51

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nvni Group and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88

NetEase has a consensus price target of $119.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Summary

NetEase beats Nvni Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nvni Group

(Get Free Report)

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.