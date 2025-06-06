Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.03 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.30). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 83,795 shares.

Headlam Group Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.95.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.48)) EPS for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £7,304 ($9,918.52). Also, insider Jemima Bird acquired 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.94 ($13,492.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,874. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

