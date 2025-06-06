HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

