HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 410742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

