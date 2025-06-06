Helen Gordon Buys 68 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 68 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($202.23).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 4th, Helen Gordon sold 159,599 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £343,137.85 ($465,966.66).

Grainger Price Performance

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 213.45 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 184.40 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.94.

Grainger (LON:GRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grainger Company Profile



Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grainger (LON:GRI)

