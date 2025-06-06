HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.97 ($11.46) and last traded at €10.09 ($11.60). Approximately 733,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,074% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.10 ($11.60).
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.14 and a 200 day moving average of €10.59.
HelloFresh Company Profile
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
