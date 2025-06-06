Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4,743.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 151,196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 43,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

