Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.