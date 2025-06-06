Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89. 26,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 43,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Huize Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

