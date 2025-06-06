Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 25,150,000 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.62 on Friday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $406.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. The trade was a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

