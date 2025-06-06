Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Huntsman worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Huntsman by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

HUN stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

