iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.95 and last traded at $102.95. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

iA Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.