Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

