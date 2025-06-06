Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

