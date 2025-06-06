Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

IMO opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

