Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 53,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $639.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

