Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2,315.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Investec raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

