Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys 1,812 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley purchased 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,754.24 ($3,740.14).

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.86. Eurocell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 191 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

