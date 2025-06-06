Insider Buying: Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) insider Karine Hirn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00.

Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

BGEO opened at 6,865.00 on Friday. Lion Finance Group PLC has a one year low of 3,540.24 and a one year high of 6,880.00. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5,965.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5,301.26.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Georgian Financial Services, Armenian Financial Services, and Other Businesses segments.

The Georgian Financial Services segment provides retail banking, SME, and corporate and investment banking, and corporate center services; and brokerage and asset management services.

The Armenian Financial Services offers retail banking, and investment banking services.

