Insider Selling: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Sells 6,387 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.09), for a total value of £259,120.59 ($351,874.78).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($55.49) per share, for a total transaction of £163.44 ($221.94).
- On Monday, March 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,735 ($50.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($202.88).
3i Group Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 4,151.13 ($56.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,750 ($37.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,403.75 ($59.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,014.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,852.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($65.86) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on III
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.