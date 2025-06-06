Insider Selling: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Sells 6,387 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.09), for a total value of £259,120.59 ($351,874.78).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($55.49) per share, for a total transaction of £163.44 ($221.94).

On Monday, March 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,735 ($50.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($202.88).

3i Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 4,151.13 ($56.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,750 ($37.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,403.75 ($59.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,014.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,852.11.

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 522 ($7.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($65.86) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

