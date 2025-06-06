Insider Selling: 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Sells 550 Shares of Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($46.31), for a total transaction of £18,755 ($25,468.50).

Michelle Brukwicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Michelle Brukwicki sold 1,185 shares of 4imprint Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($48.21), for a total transaction of £42,067.50 ($57,125.88).

On Friday, May 2nd, Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of 4imprint Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($42.37), for a total transaction of £17,160 ($23,302.55).

4imprint Group Stock Up 1.2%

LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,425 ($46.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. 4imprint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,460 ($87.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,319.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,418.47. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

About 4imprint Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

