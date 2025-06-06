Insider Selling: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells 13,699 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07), for a total value of £30,959.74 ($42,042.02).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 225 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($675.24).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 449.50 ($6.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257. The stock has a market cap of £227.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

