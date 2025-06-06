Insulet (PODD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/30/2025 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2025 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2025 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $328.00.

5/22/2025 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2025 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

5/16/2025 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/13/2025 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $312.00 to $324.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $266.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/28/2025 – Insulet was given a new $322.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $317.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day moving average is $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33.

Get Insulet Co alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,433,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.