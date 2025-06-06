Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of INTA opened at $56.59 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,018,118.80. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,407,282.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,278.60. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,207 shares of company stock worth $14,076,429. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intapp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

