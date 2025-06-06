Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

