Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
