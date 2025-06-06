Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares to Split on Wednesday, June 18th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,136 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

