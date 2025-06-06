Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.92 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 162.25 ($2.20). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.32), with a volume of 243,994 shares trading hands.

Intercede Group Trading Down 1.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.92. The firm has a market cap of £95.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £49,950 ($67,829.98). 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

