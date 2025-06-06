InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $137.25.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 39.36%.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
