InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.