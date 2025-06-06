Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interface were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.08 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

