Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 688.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 218,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Interface stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

