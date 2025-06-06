InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,941 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

