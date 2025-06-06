Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.39. 184,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

