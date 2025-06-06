Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

