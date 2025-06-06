Investors Purchase High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 381,578 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 305,357 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,335,403.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,443,240.57. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,226,771 shares of company stock worth $111,467,774. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

