Investors Purchase High Volume of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TSLZ)

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 24,815 call options on the company. This is an increase of 439% compared to the average volume of 4,607 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922,223 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 2.83% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLZ opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.