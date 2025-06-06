Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 49,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,139 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AES by 33.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
